The IDF responded to the statements of the former Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff, Moshe Ya'alon, who claimed that Israel is carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

"The IDF is operating in accordance with international law and evacuating populations as necessary for operational purposes and temporarily for their protection. The IDF rejects the serious allegations of ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, which harm the IDF and its soldiers," stated the IDF spokesperson.

Previously, Ya'alon attempted to explain his remarks, saying: "My words were not directed at the IDF, but at politicians who proudly speak of ethnic cleansing in the northern section of the Gaza Strip, and rebuilding Jewish settlements there. I hope that my public statement will prevent the government from committing war crimes, while diverting the responsibility onto IDF commanders, like on October 7th. We should always know how to win and still continue to be human beings," said Ya'alon.

In an interview with Channel 12 News last night, Ya'alon also claimed that the IDF is currently not the most ethical army, and "It is difficult for me to say that."

Ya’alon was also asked whether he believes that the International Criminal Court in The Hague should consider issuing arrest warrants against senior IDF officials and he replied: "Unfortunately, the court already has a list of a number of people, including from the army, which it has not yet acted against." According to him, arrest warrants against Ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich were issued "a long time ago."