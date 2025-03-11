Israeli security forces operated overnight throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism. The forces eliminated three terrorists, arrested 35 wanted persons, including several Hamas terrorists, and confiscated weapons.

During the operation of IDF forces in Azzun, in the Ephraim Brigade, the forces arrested a terrorist who led them to an explosive device he had planted. The forces neutralized the explosive.

Earlier, the IDF announced that as part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, IDF and Israeli security forces operated in the areas of Qabatiya and Jenin.

Israel Police “Yamam” forces encountered several armed terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside a structure in Jenin. During the exchange of fire, they eliminated two of the terrorists and struck an additional operative.

Ten additional terrorists were apprehended by the forces, including Liwaa Jaaz, a senior operative in the terror network in the area of Jenin. A terrorist who opened fire toward IDF soldiers operating in Jenin was eliminated by the troops. The security forces also located and destroyed two vehicles loaded with weapons intended for use in terror attacks.

The apprehended terrorists and the confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.