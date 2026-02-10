Over the past month, a task force from the Civil Administration has been operating across Judea and Samria to combat illegal waste-burning activities.

The team, led by the Deputy Commander for Environmental Quality and working in coordination with enforcement units, has focused on intensified enforcement efforts, extinguishing active fire sites and rehabilitating polluted areas.

Following a special situational assessment, authorities decided to prioritize action at an illegal waste site in Na’alin, where pollution had significantly impacted air quality in nearby cities and communities. Dozens of contractors were deployed under enforcement supervision, removing large quantities of illegally dumped waste.

As part of the operation, engineering work was carried out and a designated military access route was opened with assistance from the Binyamin Brigade, enabling faster access to the site and improving the effectiveness of preventive measures.

Additionally, an advanced thermal drone was used to identify active underground fires, allowing forces to locate and extinguish hidden hotspots that were contributing to ongoing pollution in the area.

In parallel, enforcement teams and the Civil Administration’s David Unit worked to locate and seize waste trucks operating along access routes and deep within PA areas. More than 30 trucks were confiscated during the operation.

According to recent environmental monitoring data, air pollution levels in nearby communities dropped to roughly half of what was recorded before the operation began.