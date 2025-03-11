Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, has called on the London School of Economics (LSE) to cancel the launch of the book Understanding Hamas: And Why It Matters, which is scheduled for Monday. She warned that hosting the event would potentially increase student support for Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, according to The Telegraph's report on Saturday.

The book, published in October 2024 by OR Books, a New York-based publisher with a left-leaning orientation, portrays Hamas as a misunderstood movement vital to resolving the Israel/Palestine conflict. One passage in the book asserts that Israeli claims regarding the October 7 attacks were proven false and part of a strategy to justify Israeli retaliation against Gaza. Another passage criticizes efforts to demonize Hamas, suggesting it hinders peace efforts and leads to prolonged suffering for Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism responded to the book's description of Hamas, pointing out that the group’s violent actions, including suicide bombings and the October 7 massacre of 1,200 people, merit criticism. The organization condemned the book as an attempt to whitewash Hamas's violent actions, asserting that universities should not promote such content.

In a letter to LSE President Larry Kramer, Ambassador Hotovely expressed concern that the book's promotion could lead to greater support for Hamas among students. She described Hamas as a terrorist organization banned under UK law and urged LSE to reconsider hosting the event.

LSE defended the event, emphasizing its commitment to free speech and open debate. A spokesperson noted that the university regularly hosts events that encourage discussion of controversial issues and provides policies to ensure lawful debate and protect individuals' rights.

This is not the first time Ambassador Hotovely has faced opposition at LSE. In 2021, she was forced to leave a debate after being confronted by protesters waving Palestinian flags.

Ambassador Hotovely stated: "This pro-Hamas gathering fuels the rising tide of hatred that Israeli and Jewish students are experiencing in Britain, especially since the outbreak of the war. The Israeli embassy in Britain views this event with severity and will continue to act against such events in the future."