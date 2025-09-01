מעצר הפלסטיני בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

Forces from the Jerusalem Yasam (Israel Police Special Patrol Unit) arrested a Palestinian Arab who entered Israeli territory illegally after raising their suspicions while walking down the street in the capital.

While searching his person, the officers found a black kipa in his pocket. After the suspect was unable to provide an ample explanation for why the Jewish religious headwear was in his pocket, he was taken for questioning at the Jerusalem District's Shalem Station.

The investigation found that the suspect entered Israeli territory from Judea and Samaria through the fence near a-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

During his interrogation, the suspect admitted that he planned on stealing a weapon from a soldier and using it to commit an act of terror. The police emphasized that the officers' vigilance foiled his plans.