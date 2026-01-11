Detectives from the Lev Tel Aviv Police Station on Friday arrested a 17-year-old minor and a 21-year-old man from Judea and Samaria, on suspicion of breaking into an apartment belonging to a Tel Aviv resident while she was abroad.

The two were caught sleeping in the apartment with cash, jewelry, credit cards, and other items that they are suspected of stealing from the scene on their persons.

The incident occurred on Friday when the apartment's occupant returned from a vacation abroad and was surprised to find the two suspects in her living room. She quickly summoned the police, and detectives from the Lev Tel Aviv Police Station arrived.

Upon entering the apartment, the detectives saw the suspects sleeping. After arresting the two, the detectives discovered that they entered Israeli territory without authorization.

A search of their persons turned up a large quantity of items, which police suspect were stolen from the apartment.

The suspects were taken for questioning at the police station, after which they were jailed. On Saturday, they were taken for a hearing in court, and their detentions were extended.

Authorities are investigating whether they were involved in additional thefts.