Giulio Meottiis an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.

It is difficult to imagine a greater shock than seeing the Hamas slogan “from the river to the sea” projected onto Big Ben in London.

It flows in large letters on the most iconic tower in the United Kingdom, perhaps the world. The screening was authorized by the Metropolitan Police, who had already allowed parades through the streets of London with the flags of ISIS, the Taliban and Hamas after October 7th.

“The Islamists are in charge of Britain,” wrote former Home Secretary Suella Braverman in the Telegraph.

“October 7 transformed the idea of liberating Palestine 'from the river to the sea' into a realistic idea that was already underway,” said Khaled Meshaal, Hamas leader in exile in Doha. Hamas has made it clear, time and again, that “Free Palestine” is a call for an Islamic state encompassing all of Israel, for the annihilation of the Jewish state and the genocide of its inhabitants, which Hamas willingly admits. For them it is not a border conflict, but a holy war.

Mahmoud al Zahar, the “surgeon of Hamas", explained that the destruction of Israel is only the first objective of the Islamic Ummah. Europe comes after and duringogether.

And if there is one city that Islamic fundamentalists would like to conquer (spoiler: they are doing so), it is London, with all its fashion, profit, consumerism, individualism, elegance, luxury, freedom, illusion, alienation, advertising, success, glittering shop windows and absolutely futile and profitable economic empires.

But this whole world lives in an illusion and in this sort of immeasurable "over the rainbow" that the West has become. The same London police that bows to Islamic fundamentalists arrests a Protestant pastor, the seventy-year-old Jogn Sherwood, for "alleged homophobic comments". Sherwood was establishing marriage as between a man and a woman at Uxbridge station, west London, when he was taken away in handcuffs, questioned, held overnight and released without charge.

“I wasn't making any homophobic comments, I was just defining marriage as a relationship between a man and a woman, I was just saying what the Bible says and I didn't want to hurt or offend anyone," Sherwood explained. "When the police approached , I explained that I was exercising my religious freedom."

Religious freedom? Today in England you are allowed to project death slogans on the tower of Big Ben, but not to say on a pavement that a wedding involves a man and a woman.

They fear Islam, while Sherwood is the representative of a faith that, at best, will enter the history books within 30-40 years - and which turns the other cheek, anyway.

For the first Friday of Ramadan, the famous Victoria and Albert Museum in London has organized an iftar with a muezzin who will chant a prayer to Allah. Meanwhile, the mayor is setting up the lights for the end of Ramadan. The Muslim mayor of London will also dye the column in Trafalgar Square purple to mark the end of Ramadan.

The call to prayer to Allah also resonated for the first time at Lancaster House, a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace.

“For months I have been here talking about people on our streets calling for 'death to the Jews', Jihad and Intifada while the police stood by and watched,” Conservative MP Andrew Percy said. “Last night a genocidal call was projected onto this building: 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.' That message says that no Jew is welcome in that land.”

Meanwhile, outside Westminster, Islamic activists intimidated MPs if they don't vote as they want them to on Gaza. “I spoke to an MP who told me he considered his own physical safety when deciding how to vote on yesterday's motion on Gaza,” revealed journalist Dan Hogdes on the Westminster vote. “We've crossed the line now.”

Meanwhile, Hamas' Islamist attacks have brought anti-Semitism to Britain highest levels ever, reaching over 4,000 incidents in 2023, of which 2,700 are since October 7th. An "explosion of hatred" that indicates a "celebration" of Hamas' attacks, says the report by the CST, the body for the security of Jewish communities. Since the Hamas pogrom, 41 anti-Semitic media attacks every day: insults, spitting, assaults, vandalism.

Big Ben (usually lit for the Royal Household or Memorial Day) withstood Hitler's air attacks and the plans of Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda. Now the Islamic fundamentalists have "taken" it without firing a shot. They feel strong, numerous, they smell fear and see surrender.

Tick tock tick tock, Eurabia.