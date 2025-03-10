US President Donald Trump reported an article Arutz Sheva - Israel National News published on the renaming of "Israel's Lookout" in Samaria to "Trump's Lookout."

The American President posted a link to the article on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. The post has over 14,000 likes so far.

The site formerly known as "Trump's Lookout" is considered one of the best-known and most strategic lookouts in Israel and is part of the Gutnik Center. From this site, one can see the entire coastal plain of Israel, from Ashkelon in the south to the Hadera in the north.

The renaming of the lookout was announced last month.

Samaria Regional Council Governor Yossi Dagan notified the US government of the decision in February in an official letter to the President: "On behalf of the residents of Samaria and the entire people of Israel, I would like to express our deepest appreciation for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and the strengthening of its international standing. Your courageous support for the State of Israel, your recognition of the historical and security significance of Judea and Samaria, and your clear policy in the face of threats against our nation are historic actions that will be forever etched in our hearts."

"In light of your tremendous contributions to the State of Israel, I am honored and excited to inform you, on behalf of the residents of Samaria and the entire nation of Israel, that we have decided to name one of the most strategic and impressive observation points in Israel—the "Balcony of the State" in the community of Peduel, located in the heart of Samaria, the Land of the Bible—after you: the 'Trump Balcony.'"