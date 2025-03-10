US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated that a deadline for the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza is necessary for the talks with Hamas on extending the ceasefire.

In an interview with Fox News today (Monday), Witkoff accused Hamas of having "fudged around" in its behavior.

"We need deadlines," he stated. "That's what has to happen. People have to understand that we accept a certain behavior pattern."

He added, "The way these hostages are being kept is unacceptable. We've interviewed all the hostages that have been released - the conditions are deplorable. Many of the hostages come out, they're sick, they haven't eaten, they haven't been given medical care. It's a terrible proposition for them, so that's just simply unacceptable."

This morning, Kan Reshet Bet reported that Israeli officials have spoken with their counterparts in the Trump administration to clear up the issue of talks between White House Hostage Affairs Envoy Adam Boehler and the Hamas terror organization over the release of hostages from Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his staff told the cabinet on Sunday that the sides came to an agreement that any talks between Boehler and the terror organization would be fully coordinated with Israel.

The cabinet ministers were told that "the issue has been solved."