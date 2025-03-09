Police officer arrives at scene of accident, finds his son dead

Liron Avitan, 22, was killed on Saturday night when a Metropoline bus overturned into a ditch on Route 40 heading south, near Kiryat Gat.



Liron is the son of the commander of the Southern Traffic Police Department, Deputy Commissioner Yosef Avitan, who arrived at the scene of the accident and discovered that the victim was his son Liron. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics who were called to the scene of the accident pronounced Liron, who suffered multi-system trauma and showed no signs of life, dead on site.



MDA teams evacuated 12 people, including a 16-year-old boy, a 29-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, who were moderately injured and 9 others who were lightly injured, to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

The medics, who attended to the injured, reported: "The bus was lying on its left side and a man was trapped underneath it, unconscious, with no signs of life and with many severe bruises. We performed medical checks, but unfortunately his injuries were serious and we had to pronounce him dead on site."



They added: "At the same time, the rest of the forces that arrived at the incident provided medical treatment to the other twelve wounded, of whom three were moderately injured and nine were lightly injured. All the injured were evacuated to Soroka Hospital by ambulance in stable condition."