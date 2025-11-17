Rabbi Yisroel Meir Freeman, 29, a Borough Park yeshiva student and father of three, was killed last night (Sunday) in a horrific accident in Chestnut Ridge, New York, when a tree collapsed and fell on his car while he was driving.

The tree struck the vehicle’s front windshield, and first responders who arrived at the scene found the driver unconscious and trapped in the wreckage, according to a report by Monsey Scoop.

Ramapo Police, the South Spring Valley Fire Department, volunteers from Chaveirim, and members of Rockland Hatzalah all arrived at the scene and worked together to extricate the victim and secure the roadway.

Hatzalah paramedics began resuscitation efforts and evacuated the victim to Westchester Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. However, despite the doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.