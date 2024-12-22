The police announced today (Sunday) that they have opened an investigation against MK Ahmad Tibi, after he allegedly justified the kidnapping of IDF soldiers.

In an interview last week with the Knesset Channel, Tibi (Ta'al Party) spoke about the decision of the Hague Tribunal to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. When Tibi was asked why he did not mention that there were 100 hostages being held in Gaza, he responded: "It's terrible, there are people who should not have been kidnapped, women and children should not be kidnapped."

When asked what about the kidnapped soldiers, he responded, "There is a war, and wars are different, but it is forbidden to harm women and children."

Following Tibi's remarks, B'Tzalmo CEO Shai Glick filed a strong;y-worded complaint with the police and the Attorney General and demanded that Tibi's immunity be immediately approved and that he be investigated for supporting terrorism and inciting terrorism and the harming of IDF soldiers.

In his letter, Glick wrote: "These things constitute the shedding of the blood of the kidnapped male Israeli citizens and of course the kidnapped IDF soldiers, and are of course contrary to international law, which also prohibits harming, certainly elderly 86-year-olds whose only sin and crime is that they are men. This is of course completely contrary to the values ​​of law, ethics and morality that should guide every human being and certainly members of Knesset."

He noted that "these statements by MK Tibi constitute a blatant deviation from the public and moral responsibility required of elected officials and constitute a real and immediate danger to IDF soldiers, both those who serve the State of Israel and protect its security with loyalty and dedication, and those who are currently kidnapped. He is conveying a dangerous and irresponsible message, which could encourage terrorist activity against soldiers, and this in a time of war when the danger to their lives is seven times greater."

Today, the police announced that the complaint had been received and forwarded to the police investigative unit for examination.

Glick said: "Tibi belongs in prison for a long time. The man is constantly inciting and it is a shame and disgrace that he continues to serve as a MK. We demand that his immunity from arrest be lifted and that he be indicted for incitement immediately. The reality in which a serving MK in Israel determines that it is permissible to kidnap men and IDF soldiers and abuse them is delusional and must stop."

Tibi said in response, "This is a petty complaint by a fascist body. The difference between myself and my members of the faction, including the Arab MKs, and those in the coalition in particular, is that we have all condemned the atrocities against civilians in general, in every place and at every time. This is a moral position. I found it appropriate to specifically mention children and women."

"Only a delusional person who knows my positions concludes that I support the kidnapping of the elderly or young men and women. Even when I mention the atrocities in Gaza, I am talking about 17,000 dead children and thousands of women. Does that mean I support the killing of the elderly and young in Gaza? And I am still waiting for one minister or one Jewish MK to condemn the killing of Palestinian children as we did. A child is a child is a child.

"I do not accept moral sermons from those who preached war crimes and the killing of children and women in Gaza under the words, 'There are no innocents in Gaza.' They wash their hands of it. From the beginning, we demanded the release of everyone, and in the meantime, those who are delaying the release of the kidnapped men and young men are Netanyahu, Ben Gvir and Smotrich. We are actually in favor of a deal that will free everyone," Tibi said.