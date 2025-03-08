Troops of the IDF's 474th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, continue defensive operations and are deployed at strategic points in Syria.

In the past week, soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade, the Armored Corps, and the Yahalom Unit, under the command of the 474th Brigade, conducted targeted raids based on intelligence indications, in Syria.

The troops located, confiscated and dismantled numerous weapons, including rifles, ammunition, missiles, and additional military equipment.

"The IDF will continue operations to eliminate any threat and strengthen the defense of the State of Israel and its citizens," a statement read.

