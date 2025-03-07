A new poll showed that if elections were held today, there would be no significant change in the blocs.

The Maariv poll found that the Likud party would win 22 Knesset seats, followed by National Unity at 17 seats.

Third-largest would be Yisrael Beytenu with 15 seats; Yesh Atid would win 14 seats. The poll also predicted that the Labor-Meretz union renamed the "Democrats" would win 12 seats, and Sephardic-haredi Shas 10.

Among the smaller parties, Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats, United Torah Judaism seven, and Hadash-Ta'al six. Ra'am (United Arab List) and Religious Zionism would win four seats each.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 52 Knesset seats, while the center-left would win 58 Knesset seats. The remaining ten seats would be held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.