A poll conducted by the "Lazar Research Institute," published this morning (Friday) in the "Maariv" newspaper, reveals that Likud has strengthened by two mandates, and the coalition secures 50 seats.

The data indicates that if elections were held today, Likud would win 27 mandates, and Naftali Bennett's party would win 22.

The Joint Arab List receives 13 mandates, Yesh Atid gets 10, the Democrats get 9, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, Shas 8, Yesh Atid 7, and United Torah Judaism 7.

The Blue and White party (2.7%), the reservists' party (1.8%), and Religious Zionism (1.8%) do not cross the electoral threshold.

Netanyahu's coalition has 50 mandates, while the opposition bloc with Bennett and Eizenkot has 57, making it impossible to form a coalition without the Arab parties.

A combination of Bennett with Eizenkot and Yesh Atid, with Bennett at its head, results in 37 mandates for the party but weakens the left-wing bloc overall. In this scenario, Likud strengthens by one mandate to 28, the opposition bloc without the Joint List reaches 55 mandates, and the coalition strengthens to 52.