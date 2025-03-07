France on Thursday voiced its support for an Arab-backed initiative to rebuild Gaza under the governance of the Palestinian Authority (PA) while insisting that the Hamas terror group be completely excluded from any role in running the territory, AFP reports.

The proposal, championed by Arab leaders, "constitutes a serious and credible basis to respond to reconstruction, governance, and security needs after the Gaza war," stated French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine.

However, he emphasized that "the plan must entirely exclude Hamas from governing Gaza, where it must be disarmed and give Israel serious security guarantees."

The statement comes two days after Arab leaders endorsed a strategy that would establish a trust fund to finance Gaza's reconstruction and facilitate the return of the PA to the enclave.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced at the conclusion of a summit in Cairo that the proposal had been adopted.

Sisi stated that Egypt, in coordination with Palestinian Arab representatives, had developed an administrative committee composed of independent technocrats to temporarily manage Gaza. This body would oversee humanitarian aid and governance while preparing for the return of the PA, he said.

The plan proposed by Egypt is meant to counter the proposal by US President Donald Trump, which would see Gazans being relocated to countries such as Jordan and Egypt while the US takes over Gaza and rehabilitates it.

The White House said it welcomes “input” from Arab nations who backed the Egyptian plan, but stressed that Washington insists that Hamas cannot remain in power.

“President Trump has been clear that Hamas cannot continue to govern Gaza,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, adding, “While the president stands by his bold vision for a post-war Gaza, he welcomes input from our Arab partners in the region. It’s clear his proposals have driven the region to come to the table rather than allow this issue to devolve into further crisis.”