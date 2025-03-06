Iraq's national security adviser confirmed on Wednesday that authorities are actively working to locate Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli-Russian academic who was abducted in Baghdad nearly two years ago, AFP reported.

Tsurkov, a doctoral student at Princeton University and a fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, has been missing since March 2023. Israel said in July of that year that Tsurkov is being held by Kata'ib Hezbollah, a Shiite militia group.

Qassem al-Araji, Iraq's National Security Adviser, told AFP on Wednesday that "Iraqi authorities are working under the prime minister's direction" to resolve the situation.

He emphasized that "the security services are mobilized to locate her and find the group that kidnapped her," adding that there have been no public claims of responsibility or demands for her release.

"We have to operate discreetly and through intermediates" to find her, al-Araji stated.

In January, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Tsurkov is alive and stressed that Al Sudani is working for her release.

A subsequent report stated that Tsurkov is expected to be released soon in exchange for the release of eight Hezbollah terrorists by Israel.

US officials have also been pushing for Tsurkov’s release. Adam Boehler, the United States Envoy for Hostages, last month called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to release Tsurkov.

In a post on X, Boehler shared an interview that journalist Eve Barlow conducted with Tsurkov’s sister, Emma, and wrote, “This is the story of Elizabeth Tsurkov. @IraqiPMO has an opportunity RIGHT NOW to show the world why he should or should not be prime minister.”

A week later, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) vowed that the Trump administration and Congress would bring an end to the abduction of Tsurkov, writing on X that the Iraqi government is complicit in her kidnapping.

Cruz wrote that Iraq’s Al Sudani “does not understand the severity of the Elizabeth Tsurkov case.”

“It colors EVERYTHING about the US-Iraqi relationship. They're complicit in terrorists holding a Princeton student hostage, while demanding US taxpayer money and while misleading US officials,” added Cruz.

“This will end under President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress. Elizabeth needs to be released immediately!” he stated.