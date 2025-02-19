Adam Boehler, the United States Envoy for Hostages, on Tuesday called on Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, to release Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago.

In a post on X, Boehler shared an interview that journalist Eve Barlow conducted with Tsurkov’s sister, Emma, and wrote, “This is the story of Elizabeth Tsurkov. @IraqiPMO has an opportunity RIGHT NOW to show the world why he should or should not be prime minister.”

Tsurkov, 36, holds both Israeli and Russian citizenship and resided in the US while working on her doctorate at Princeton University. It is believed that she is being held by the Iranian-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah.

In July 2023, it was cleared for publication that Tsurkov, who had been missing for four months, was being held by the Shiite militia.

Last month, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Tsurkov is alive and stressed that Al Sudani is working for her release.