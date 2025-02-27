Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday vowed that the Trump administration and Congress would bring an end to the saga of Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago.

In a post on X, Cruz said that the Iraqi government is complicit in the kidnapping of Tsurkov, who is being held by the Iranian-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah.

Cruz wrote that Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, “does not understand the severity of the Elizabeth Tsurkov case.”

“It colors EVERYTHING about the US-Iraqi relationship. They're complicit in terrorists holding a Princeton student hostage, while demanding US taxpayer money and while misleading US officials,” added Cruz.

“This will end under President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress. Elizabeth needs to be released immediately!” he stated.

Tsurkov, 36, holds both Israeli and Russian citizenship and resided in the US while working on her doctorate at Princeton University.

Cruz’s post comes a week after Adam Boehler, the United States Envoy for Hostages, called on Al Sudani to release Tsurkov.

In a post on X, Boehler shared an interview that journalist Eve Barlow conducted with Tsurkov’s sister, Emma, and wrote, “This is the story of Elizabeth Tsurkov. @IraqiPMO has an opportunity RIGHT NOW to show the world why he should or should not be prime minister.”

Last month, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Tsurkov is alive and stressed that Al Sudani is working for her release.