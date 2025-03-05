US President Donald Trump met on Wednesday with a group of hostages who were recently released by Hamas.

The delegation includes captivity survivors Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher, Keith Siegel, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi and Iair Horn.

“My family and I, myself, we believe you've been sent by God to release us. You can really help. You have the power to do this,” Omer Shem Tov told the President.

Naama Levy added, “You were our hope when you were there, and now you're their hope.”

Trump asked, “So you didn't think, until I came along, you didn't think you were going to get out?”

Levy replied, “No. Once you were elected, we heard that you wanted to do everything to make a deal as soon as possible.”

“We were so happy,” said Eli Sharabi.

Trump responded, “Well, we said ‘you better let us have those people back. You better let them out.’ We did say that, and something happened. Now we’ve got to get the rest out.”

The captivity survivors presented President Trump with a gold plaque inscribed with the words: "Whoever saves one life saves the world entire.”