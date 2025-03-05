The Jerusalem District Court convicted two daycare workers in Maaleh Adumim of abusing the minors in their care approximately three years ago.

Esther Nehemia and Tzionit Mizrahi worked in the "Emily" daycare in Maaleh Adumim, and were accused of attacking and abusing the children in their care.

The indictment states that the pair attacked and abused children between the ages of 1-2 years, in a large number of incidents over a period of about two months.

The two pulled, pushed, slapped, kicked, lifted and slammed the children down onto mattresses, covered their faces with blankets while ignoring their reactions and distress, and forcefully put them to sleep using violence; all while the children were left in their care and completely dependent on them.

Earlier this year, the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court extended the arrests of a teacher and assistant at a Modi'in daycare center.

The staff members, who are employed at "Hamishpachton Shel Orly," were arrested on suspicion of abusing the children in their care, who are between the ages of three months and three years.

According to Kan News, the investigation of Orly Fattal and assistant Tovi Shalom began following an anonymous Facebook post reporting a suspicion of child abuse at the daycare center. Following the report, police investigators viewed footage from the center's security cameras, and analyzed video clips documenting several days of operations at the center. The investigators then concluded that there is a suspicion of abuse on a "high threshold."