The Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court on Monday extended the arrests of a teacher and assistant at a Modi'in daycare center.

The staff members, who are employed at "Hamishpachton Shel Orly," were arrested on suspicion of abusing the children in their care, who are between the ages of three months and three years.

According to Kan News, the investigation of Orly Fattal and assistant Tovi Shalom began following an anonymous Facebook post reporting a suspicion of child abuse at the daycare center. Following the report, police investigators viewed footage from the center's security cameras, and analyzed video clips documenting several days of operations at the center. The investigators then concluded that there is a suspicion of abuse on a "high threshold."

Meanwhile, a daycare teacher and assistant at a childcare center in the city of Or Yehuda were also interrogated on suspicion of abusing the children in their care. In that case, the investigation was opened following receipt of complaints about abuse in the center.

"The teacher and assistant were interrogated on suspicion of abusing helpless individuals and were released at the end of the interrogation, under limiting conditions," a police statement confirmed.