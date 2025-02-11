Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday announced to Labor Ministry Director General Israel Uzan that beginning at the end of February 2025, daycare subsidies for haredim required to enlist will end.

The order, which is in accordance with the Supreme Court's decision, affects daycare subsidies for haredim who are required to enlist in the IDF and who are under the age of 27.

According to Baharav-Miara, haredim born before July 16, 1997, who received an exemption from military service before the previous Draft Law expired will continue to receive daycare subsidies even though they are enrolled in yeshiva.

Last July, the Supreme Court's decided that there is no legal framework to allow haredi yeshiva students an exemption from military service, and such individuals should face economic sanctions.

Last week, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee published data showing that only 461 haredim out of the 3,000 who received draft orders in July 2024 showed up at the draft offices. Thus far, 1,242 arrest warrants were issued; another 1,212 arrest orders are expected to be issued in the near future.