The Labor Ministry has published the eligibility criteria for daycare subsidies for the 2025-2026 school year.

The criteria allow for subsidies even for haredi families in which the father is of enlistment age.

However, it will be provided only to working parents and yeshiva students who hold part-time jobs or are enrolled in academic courses. This includes parents who are employed or studying for at least three months in tracks which will allow them to be employed.

A working parent needs to gross at least 3,333 NIS per month, while a studying parent must be enrolled for at least 24 weekly hours. Single parents must gross at least 2,778 NIS a month or study at least 20 hours per week.

A yeshiva student who is not working and not studying for employment will be ineligible for daycare subsidies, as per the Supreme Court's ruling.

The decision follows arguments with the Attorney General regarding the continuation of government funding for daycares in the haredi community, especially in light of the questions regarding the requirement to enlist in the IDF.

Final eligibility will be decided based on a family's per-person income, and parents are required to inform the Ministry of changes in their employment status within 30 days.