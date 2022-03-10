A teacher in her 50s was arrested Wednesday night by the police after a complaint was received against her on suspicion of harming helpless children in a daycare in Ma'ale Adumim.

The teacher is being questioned at the police station and later in the day she will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the extension of her detention.

The police statement states that "the police have opened an investigation after receiving a complaint on suspicion of harm to helpless minors in a kindergarten in one of the cities in Judea and Samaria."

Two workers at a nursery in Mevaseret Zion were questioned by police earlier this week on suspicion of harming helpless children and sent to house arrest, which was extended by three days on Tuesday. A police spokesman said at the hearing that 3,700 400-hour videos had been collected showing the caregivers attacking the toddlers.

A mother of a child, two years and nine months old, was interviewed on Reshet Bet and said: "They took our children's soul in this daycare. For several weeks now my intuition has told me something is wrong. I talked to the principal and she was silent.".