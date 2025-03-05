During a Tuesday night government meeting discussing coalition funds, all of the haredi ministers supported funneling coalition funds to the haredi community, except for one: Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf.

Goldknopf, head of the United Torah Judaism party, opposed the move in protest of the fact that the funds were not inserted into the basic budget, and his protest against the fact that no Draft Law has yet been passed. It is estimated that Goldknopf will soon leave the government, returning to his position as MK under the Norwegian Law, so as to be able to vote against the State budget when it is brought for a vote.

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush, who is also a member of Goldknopf's party - and faction - voted in favor.

"It's unthinkable that a haredi minister should be against coalition funds being transferred to holy yeshivas and for other educational purposes," a senior figure in the haredi parties told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"If he chooses to leave the government as his rabbis wish - fine. But the other haredi representatives also have rabbis and hasidic leaders and they act according to their instructions. And as of now, they believe that it is appropriate to remain in the government and save whatever can be saved of the Torah world. His publicized attacks only cause harm."