United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chief MK Yitzhak Goldknopf on Wednesday met at Religious Zionist high school girls from Ulpanat Ra'aya in Beit El.

During the meeting, which was held at the Knesset, Goldknopf spoke with the twelfth-grade girls about issues related to the enlistment of haredi yeshiva students in the IDF.

The girls asked Goldknopf why the haredi community is unable to do what their own families do, integrating both Torah study and IDF service.

Goldknopf responded: "Does no haredi enlist? Do you know how many secular Israelis do not enlist? The head of the Personnel Directorate said that there are more draft-dodgers in the Tel Aviv area than there are in the entire haredi community. I have a nephew in Gaza who has still not returned from there."

"Over 50% of the general public does not enlist. Where are they? [Former Supreme Court President] Aharon Barak once said, 'Those whose Torah study is their occupation - are forbidden to cease studying.' Those who do not learn Torah - we do not represent them. Whoever does not study Torah - whatever the law says."

Goldknopf also stressed the importance of Torah study in Jewish identity, saying, "We, the nation of Israel, what has held preserved us for thousands of years is Torah study. There is a minority who want to study Torah, and I am speaking about them. When someone turns to [Likud MK Boaz] Bismuth and tells him to enact sanctions against Torah learners - is that Torah? Why punish him?"

"Whoever does not learn Torah and does not enlist, activate the enforcement system against him. What do you want from me? Why am I to blame for the fact that the army is not organized? On October 7, as well, it was not organized. If someone does not pay taxes, am I to blame? If you have an issue - enforce it."

He added, "I suggest that you read the Hamodia newspaper and at least see the other side. We must not compromise on 'Yavne and its wise men' - there always be Torah study among the nation of Israel."

Concluding his statements Goldknopf also responded to a statement against Religious Zionism which had been attributed to him in the past by Makor Rishon, saying that "this was lies and falsehoods, and was not said by me. It's a shame that bereaved families shed tears over this. Since then, I do not give interviews there, because they falsify things."