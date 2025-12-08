Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli criticized the report that the Minister of Construction and Housing is expected to appoint his ministry's Director-General, Yehuda Morgenstern, as the interim Director-General of the Israel Land Authority (ILA) until an appointment committee is formed to appoint someone to a permanent position.

Chikli wrote: "I have nothing against Yehuda Morgenstern. He is a smart and pleasant man, but it is unacceptable that the Israel Land Authority should be held by the real estate faction of the Gur Hassidic sect! The head of the ILA must, as a general rule, and especially at this time, be someone for whom Zionism, strengthening Jewish settlement in the Galilee and Negev, and supporting IDF soldiers and reservists are the driving forces."

He added, "We have had enough of the worst and most difficult five years for construction and housing under Yanki Quint. The Israel Land Authority needs a leader who is only interested in Zionism."

In response to these comments, MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, chairman of the United Torah Judaism party and a representative of the Gur Hasidic community, harshly criticized Chikli. He said, "Minister Chikli’s disgusting statement is tainted with arrogance, hatred of others, and venom that is usually only found among those who hate Israel."

Goldknopf added, "As someone responsible for fighting antisemitism, Chikli should have restrained himself and understood that the statement implying that Yehuda Morgenstern’s appointment means the ILA will be in the hands of the Gur Hasidic community is a disgrace and a shame. Rejecting someone because of their affiliation with a Hasidic group is an injustice, just like the injustice Chikli is trying to fight in the world - the rejection and persecution of people and communities because of their affiliation with the Jewish people."

He concluded: "Yehuda Morgenstern is a man who paved his way through hard work, and no one disputes his professionalism, degrees, and skills. The Prime Minister must condemn this kind of behavior by a member of his party and his government."