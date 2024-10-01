At least ten people were injured this evening (Tuesday) in a shooting attack on Jerusalem Boulevard in the city of Jaffa near ​​the train station.

Security forces have been dispatched in large numbers to the area.

Eyewitnesses reported that one or two terrorists opened fire on civilians. The event is not concluded.

Searches are being conducted for two suspected terrorists who are believed to be armed.

According to preliminary reports, the two terrorists got off the light rail on Jerusalem Boulevard, pulled out pistols or rifles, and opened fire on civilians. Security forces returned fire and struck at least one of the attackers.