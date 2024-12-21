Binyamin Bleacher, 68 years old from Rishon Lezion, died Friday night of cardiac arrest, following the sirens which sounded in central Israel, warning of an incoming Houthi missile.

As the sirens sounded, Binyamin left his apartment with his brother and mother, and evacuated to the stairwell - the safest place for many people whose homes lack private bomb shelters.

His sister, Lital Oren, told Ynet, "He went with his brother and mother from the house to the stairwell, because they don't have a bomb shelter, sat down on the stairs because he felt ill - and fainted."

After the siren, the family and neighbors helped Binyamin return to his home, and called an ambulance to the scene.

"During the time they were waiting for the ambulance, he fainted again," she added. "Later, when the ambulance arrived, they understood that it had been cardiac arrest. Magen David Adom (MDA) tried for 45 minutes to revive him at home, with no success."

MDA responded: "At 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, MDA teams were called to a person who felt ill in his home in Rishon Lezion. The MDA team on call which arrived at the scene began to conduct medical tests. During these [tests], the person lost consciousness again and fainted. The ICU team which had arrived at the scene provided him with medical treatment and carried out advanced and ongoing resuscitation attempts. Afterwards, the staff was forced to declare his death at the scene."