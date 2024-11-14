Israel Police and the ISA have completed their investigation of a terrorist who murdered seven people in Tel Aviv on the evening of October 1, and an indictment was filed on Wednesday.

The terrorist, 25-year-old Ahmad Himoni from Hebron, carried out the attack together with Mahmad Masaq, 19, who was eliminated at the scene. In addition to the seven victims who were killed, another 16 people were injured in the attack.

Indictments have also been filed against three people who aided the terrorists.

The terrorists shot at passersby using an M-16. They began their murder spree by entering a light rail car which had stopped at the station, and opening fire at the passengers. Afterwards, the terrorists continued on foot on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa, while harming passersby.

The two terrorists were neutralized by Tel Aviv-Jaffa patrolmen and citizens who possessed personal weapons.

In the coming days, the Prosecutor's Office intends to file an indictment against the terrorist, charging him with severe crimes of acts of terror and murder.

Shahar Goldman, Revital Bronstein, Nadia Sokalenko, Ilya Nozadze, Inbar Segev Vigder, Victor Shimshon Green, and Ionas Karussis were killed in the attack.