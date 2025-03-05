Yossi Yehoshua
Yossi YehoshuaRadio 103, from Yinon Magal and Yossi Yehoshua's show

Yediot Aharonot military analyst Yossi Yehoshua harshly criticized the defense echelon's inquiries into the failures which led to the October 7 massacre, calling to open criminal investigations against the Military Investigate Police.

According to Yehoshua, the IDF's inquiries raise serious questions about command responsibility, which requires not only a government inquiry commission but a criminal investigation as well.

"When you read the IDF inquiries, it's definitely easy to wonder why the Chief Military Prosecution is not considering a criminal investigation against some of those involved in the failure," he wrote.

"In any training accident with injuries, a criminal investigation is opened by the Military Investigative Police. And here, in a disaster which saw over 1,000 civilians and soldiers killed, suddenly we make do with taking responsibility and implementing it, and very late."

"The findings require not only a government investigative committee but also a military investigation," he stressed.