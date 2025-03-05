Yediot Aharonot military analyst Yossi Yehoshua harshly criticized the defense echelon's inquiries into the failures which led to the October 7 massacre, calling to open criminal investigations against the Military Investigate Police.

According to Yehoshua, the IDF's inquiries raise serious questions about command responsibility, which requires not only a government inquiry commission but a criminal investigation as well.

"When you read the IDF inquiries, it's definitely easy to wonder why the Chief Military Prosecution is not considering a criminal investigation against some of those involved in the failure," he wrote.

"In any training accident with injuries, a criminal investigation is opened by the Military Investigative Police. And here, in a disaster which saw over 1,000 civilians and soldiers killed, suddenly we make do with taking responsibility and implementing it, and very late."

"The findings require not only a government investigative committee but also a military investigation," he stressed.