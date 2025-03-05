Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday thanked US President Donald Trump and requested his help in advancing peace in the Middle East.

In a speech at the Arab Summit in Cairo, Abbas said that he appreciates Trump’s efforts, which led to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and his pursuit to promote Palestinian-Israeli peace and peace throughout the region.

Abbas called on Trump to support the Palestinian-Egyptian-Arab plan for the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip, which was endorsed at the summit and is centered on transferring the Strip to full control of the PA through government institutions and security mechanisms, a complete withdrawal of IDF forces, mobilizing international aid for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and opposing the displacement of residents.

In this context, the PA chairman proposed a long-term "hudna" (truce) in Judea, Samaria and Gaza Strip, demanded an end to Israel’s unilateral actions in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, and called for the convening of an international peace conference in the coming June to implement the two-state solution based on the resolutions of international institutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Abbas also said that a deputy for him in the leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the PA will soon be appointed, implying the designation of a successor to replace him.