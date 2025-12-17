Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, criticized the Israeli government following the approval of 19 new communities in Judea and Samaria.​

This step, he claimed, constitutes “a defiance of international legitimacy and international law,” and blatantly contradicts relevant UN resolutions.​

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community, particularly the US administration, to act to halt “settlement activity” and prevent unilateral measures.​

He further demanded international pressure to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including caravans, tents, and essential equipment, and to lift restrictions imposed on UNRWA and other organizations.​

He stated that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is severe and requires immediate US intervention. He also referred to the Trump plan for achieving regional stability, stressing that action is needed to advance it in light of realities on the ground.​

In conclusion, he reiterated that “Palestinian land includes the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.”​