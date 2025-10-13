Welcome, President Trump!

When you arrive this morning at the Knesset building in Jerusalem, your feet will step onto a place that is a true historical miracle. Indeed, the very existence of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, and the very return to the land of millions of Jews from all corners of the world after approximately two thousand years of exile, is nothing short of a miracle. Over those two thousand years, the people of Israel had always believed they would return here, but until about one hundred and twenty years ago (before the invention of the first airplane), this seemed impossible. Today, it has become a reality, and you have the privilege of being part of this miraculous reality, which was promised to us thousands of years ago by the Creator of the universe. Welcome!

You, President Trump, play a significant role in the remarkable process of the renewed rebuilding of the people of Israel in its historic land. You are honored to be the first American president to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to move the American embassy there, after many years of needless delays. You are honored to be the president who acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and during your administration, the Pompeo Declaration was issued, stating that Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria does not violate international law. You are also honored to be the first president to propose applying Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria (a plan not yet implemented). All these actions demonstrate not only your genuine friendship with the State of Israel but, far beyond that, your desire to participate in the extraordinary historical process once described in the Bible: the return to Zion.

You demonstrated, President Trump, true friendship toward Israel by rallying to assist us against our enemies' "vision of Israel's destruction." History will remember this heroic effort, both in the fight against Iran and in restoring the arms shipments your predecessor had halted. You showed sensitivity to our pain by fully supporting the rescue of our hostages. You also expressed genuine shock at our enemies' cruelty and barbarism by repeatedly emphasizing the phrase: "Remember October 7th," and by reminding the world that not a single Gazan came to aid our hostages in even the smallest way. Additionally, you showed understanding and respect for our vital security needs by ensuring we would not be forced to give in to Hamas's demands and withdraw our troops from Gaza in exchange for the hostages. Instead, we maintain control of more than half of the Gaza Strip's territory, as we do today. Thank you for all of this!

You demonstrated, President Trump, a deep understanding of the magnitude of the threat posed by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip to the tiny State of Israel when you decided to adopt our war objectives and incorporate them into "President Trump's Plan for Ending the Conflict in Gaza": You determined that Gaza must be a terror-free zone; that it must not threaten its neighbors; that Hamas will have no governing role there; that it must be completely disarmed of all weapons, military infrastructure, tunnels, and weapons manufacturing facilities; and that none of these will be established or rebuilt. When you decided all this, President Trump, and under your leadership, you succeeded in forming a broad international consensus for these crucial goals. You clearly did this out of a desire and aspiration to remain a true friend of the State of Israel, understanding the dangers we face, and ensuring that the desire to destroy us will never succeed!

A few days ago, we learned that you will not be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Believe me, President Trump, history proves: the prize is not what truly matters. Thirty-two years ago, that prize was given to those who signed the Oslo Accords in a festive ceremony on the White House lawn. Since then, thousands of Israelis have paid with their lives for that unfortunate agreement, in which we established the Palestinian Authority, armed it, and handed over both parts of our tiny land along with "security responsibility." It soon became clear that no signature on paper can turn a cruel enemy into someone we can rely on for our security, and that every piece of land handed over became a base for terror against us. It was not peace that we brought upon ourselves but rivers of blood, which turned that Nobel Prize into a sad, painful, and embarrassing joke. It is not celebrations, speeches, and prizes that will determine whether your plan leads to true peace or a bloodbath. Only history will tell if President Trump will be remembered for generations as someone who brought true peace or, God forbid (and I am sure you do not want this), a terrible disaster upon the country you love and empathize with so much.

Our dear friend, President Trump, I have no doubt that you want to pursue true peace - something you and your descendants, your party, and everyone involved can be proud of and not ashamed of, Heaven forbid. To achieve this, you must remain committed to the essential principles of demilitarizing Gaza, removing all threats it poses to Israel, and completely dismantling Hamas rule there - principles that, thanks to you, have gained a very broad international support. Do not waver on these principles; you understand how crucial they are for the survival of the State of Israel. Remember the lessons of the Oslo Accords: a signed document does not turn a hostile foe into a friend. Many of the candidates seeking "security responsibility" over the Gaza Strip have not truly abandoned the "vision of Israel's destruction," or at least are not committed to preventing this vision from becoming reality. You, who introduced the world to the term "fake," are clearly not interested in endorsing a "fake victory" or "fake peace."

When you arrive at the Knesset, our friend President Trump, you will have the privilege of meeting the families of fallen IDF soldiers who lost their lives in the brutal war in Gaza. Hundreds of soldiers were killed in this war as they charged into battle fully aware that they might not return. They did this for those critical objectives that you also outlined in your plan. Do not be tempted to believe that the soldiers fought and paid with their lives only for the return of the hostages. I have visited hundreds of bereaved families over the past two years, and from every one, I heard the same request: This war must not be yet another "round" of fighting at the end of which Hamas remains to rule Gaza, and the terror empire built there continues to threaten the State of Israel. The reality in Gaza must change! - That's what they all insisted on. And so, we, the leaders of the State of Israel, who sent these soldiers to war, must act, and we will act.

This day marks the eve of Simhat Torah, a holiday on which, for thousands of years, Jews around the world have celebrated the completion of the reading of the Torah, immediately beginning it again. In the last portion of the Torah, the historical promise of the Creator of the Universe is repeated - that same promise that enabled us to return to our land after such a long exile: "This is the land which I swore to give to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, saying, to your seed will I give it." Rashi, the great Torah commentator, explains this verse: "An oath that the Almighty has made to you, He will fulfill.” The Almighty is fulfilling His promise to us right now, in our generation. You, President Trump, who are privileged to lead the greatest superpower in the world, to serve as the leader of the free world during this special generation, and who have made the right decisions so far - standing on the right side of history: supporting the State of Israel, the homeland of the Jewish people returning to its land by right of history, the Creator, and the commandment of the Creator and Leader of the world. May you continue on this same path, and may you see only blessings!"