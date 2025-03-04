Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and thanked him for President Trump and the administration's support to expedite the shipment of munitions and security equipment to Israel, and for his commitment to the strong alliance between the two countries.

Katz said that Israel had agreed to the outline proposed by the President's special envoy to the Middle East and stressed the need to return all the hostages and to destroy the Hamas regime in Gaza.

The Defense Minister briefed the Secretary of Defense on the IDF's activities in Judea and Samaria against terrorism in the refugee camps, emphasized the importance of the security zones in Lebanon and Syria, and expressed appreciation for the backing.

The two agreed that Iran is the region's foremost threat, and that the close cooperation between Israel and the United States must continue in order to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Katz latter tweeted "Great conversation with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. I thanked him for the Trump administration’s support in expediting military aid to Israel and its unwavering commitment to Israel’s security."

"We agreed: All hostages must be brought home, and Hamas rule in Gaza must be eliminated. Iran remains the greatest threat to regional security – we will work together to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. Our bond is unbreakable."