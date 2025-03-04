Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem announced on Monday that the organization agrees to the establishment of a local management committee for the Gaza Strip, in which Hamas will not have a direct role.

The comment comes in response to a proposal put forward by Egypt aimed at addressing Israel's demand to remove Hamas from power and to provide a basis for an agreement between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas to manage the Strip through professionals and experts.

"We do not want to be part of the administrative arrangements in the Gaza Strip as long as this is done with national consensus," said Qassem, adding that Hamas has no interest in being an obstacle to the possibility of rehabilitating the Gaza Strip.

According to Qassem, there is a possibility of reaching a national consensus on the establishment of the local committee to manage the Gaza Strip with Arab support.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said in this context that the weapons of the terrorist organizations are a red line and are not up for discussion or negotiation. Abu Zuhri emphasized that Hamas will never agree to condition the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip and the delivery of aid on relinquishing its weapons.

Abu Zuhri further noted that Israel will not be able to retrieve the hostages still held by Hamas except through an exchange deal, as Hamas will not respond to pressures or dictates.