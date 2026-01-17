תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים בעזה דובר צה"ל

This past Thursday, following the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier this week in western Rafah, during which armed terrorists fired at an armored IDF vehicle, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated several Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists across the Gaza Strip.

Among the eliminated terrorists was Muhammad Hamed Muhammad Khuli, Commander of Hamas’ Central Camps Operations Department.

Over the past decades, Khuli has been a key figure in the Central Camps Brigade. In his role and position, he was significantly involved in Hamas’ preparations in the Brigade itself, particularly ahead of the brutal October 7th massacre. Khuli also oversaw the terrorists who carried out the terror attack at the Nahal Oz roadblock on February 6, 1995, in which Yevgeny Gromov was murdered.

Muhammad Hamed Muhammad Khuli IDF spokesperson

Also among the terrorists eliminated were Ashraf Adnan Muhammad al-Khatib, who served as Commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Rocket and Missile Array in the Central Camps area; and Saeed Khaled Ali Abd al-Rahman, Head of Sniping in Hamas’s Deir al Balah Battalion in the Central Camps Brigade, who was also a source of knowledge in his domain.

Saeed Khaled Ali Abd al-Rahman and Ashraf Adnan Muhammad al-Khatib IDF spokesperson

In an additional strike in the Gaza Strip, the IDF struck and eliminated two Hamas terrorists who operated to reestablish terror infrastructure sites belonging to the terror organization in the area.

The IDF noted that the elimination of these terrorists "significantly degrades Hamas’ capabilities in the Gaza Strip to plan attacks and harm IDF troops deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against any attempt by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians," the IDF added.