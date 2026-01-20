Sami Nisman, a member of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Affairs and the new head of the General Security forces, sent a message to local residents stressing that “the national institutions belong to all Palestinians without exception, including, by implication, those identified with terror organizations."

Nisman, who is responsible for the security portfolio in Gaza and who served for many years as a senior officer in the Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Service, said that the activity of the National Security apparatus is intended to serve residents “in a spirit of responsibility and justice," with an equal approach toward all.

According to Nisman, national unity and social cohesion are the firm foundation for overcoming the harsh reality facing Gaza, protecting the social fabric, and ensuring the future of the next generation. He added that the supreme goal of the National Security forces is to protect the Palestinian people, maintain public order and the rule of law, out of commitment to the blood of the “martyrs" and the suffering of the wounded.

About a decade ago, Sami Nisman was persecuted by the Hamas regime in Gaza. In 2016, the same military court in Gaza sentenced him to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of harming public security.

A year earlier, the Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry in Gaza announced that security forces had thwarted the bombing of a car in a crowded market at the Shuja’iya junction. The suspect confessed that he had received instructions from Major General Sami Nisman, who served as an adviser to the head of the General Intelligence subordinate to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, and who had fled from the Strip to Judea and Samaria.