Former New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman is founding a Super PAC dedicated to defeating politicians who support the State of Israel, the New York Post reported.

Bowman's PAC, which is named 'Built to Win,' was formed in the wake of his defeat in a party primary last year, a defeat that was at least partially due to his extreme anti-Israel stance following the October 7 massacre.

“From Yonkers to Gaza and everywhere in between, we will fight for justice and reclaim our humanity,” the PAC states.

In an interview with City & State, Bowman stated, “Any candidate that supports Benjamin Netanyahu and genocide more than their constituents, any candidate that’s tied up with corrupt crypto money, any candidate tied up with the real-estate lobby as opposed to renters, we’re going to go after those candidates very aggressively."

Rabbi Jonathan Morgenstern, the rabbi of the Young Israel of Scarsdale, said that the founding of a PAC dedicated to opposing Israel shows Bowman's "true colors."

"He’s tripling down on attacking the Jewish people and the only Jewish state. It’s disturbing and sad,” Rabbi Morgenstern said.

Bowman, 48, was first elected in 2020 after unseating longtime Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel. He was defeated by pro-Israel candidate George Latimer in the Democratic party primary in June 2024 after he accused Israel of genocide and downplayed the atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorist organization.

In 2023, Bowman joined other members of “The Squad” in boycotting President Isaac Herzog's address to a joint session of Congress.

Following the October 7 massacre, a video surfaced of Bowman claiming that the accusations that Hamas terrorists committed acts of rape and beheaded babies during the massacre of October 7 were "lies". He subsequently apologized for the comments.

Bowman was also among multiple Congresspeople who were sued by students at Columbia University last year for encouraging antisemitic protests at the university.