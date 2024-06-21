Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) apologized for calling the rapes committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 a "lie."

In an interview with WNYC Radio, Bowman was asked about his previous comments on the matter and answered, “Immediately when the [United Nations] provided additional evidence, I voted to condemn the sexual violence. I apologize for my comments.”

“As soon as I got the additional information from the UN, we condemned the sexual violence, we voted to condemn it, and we’re continuing to do the work,” he said.

During a rally in White Plains, New York on November 17, just over a month after the massacre, Bowman claimed that "there is still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women, but they still keep using that lie," and called the reports of these atrocities "propaganda."

Bowman attempted to walk back his claims after the video of the rally resurfaced in March. “As I said at this rally, what Hamas did on Oct. 7 is a war crime and they must release all the hostages,” he said in a statement. “The UN confirmed that Hamas committed rape and sexual violence, a reprehensible fact that I condemn entirely."

Bowman is facing a primary challenge from Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who is leading by 17% according to a recent Emerson College/WPIX poll. The primary is scheduled for this coming Tuesday, June 25.