Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a member of the left-wing 'Squad,' claimed that the accusations that Hamas terrorists committed acts of rape and beheaded babies during the massacre of October 7 were "lies" in a newly resurfaced video, the New York Post reported.

During a rally in White Plains, New York on November 17, just over a month after the massacre, Bowman claimed that "there is still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women, but they still keep using that lie," and called the reports of these atrocities "propaganda."

The Congressman also accused Israel of being an "Apartheid" state.

Significant evidence existed at the time of the mass rapes that were committed on October 7, including witness testimony, examination of the bodies of victims murdered that day, and videos of hostages with bloodied pants. The United Nations later confirmed that mass rape and sexual assaults were committed in a detailed report.

Bowman attempted to walk back his claims in the video after it resurfaced. “As I said at this rally, what Hamas did on Oct. 7 is a war crime and they must release all the hostages,” he said in a statement. “The UN confirmed that Hamas committed rape and sexual violence, a reprehensible fact that I condemn entirely."

He also noted that he voted in favor of a Congressional resolution condemning Hamas's use of sexual violence and rape as a weapon of war.

Bowman's frequent and harsh criticism against Israel as it defends itself from Hamas's genocidal ambitions have led to pushback within his district.

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, said, “Bowman has revealed his true colors to us. He represents Hamas in the Gaza district."

He added, “He should change his party affiliation and run on the Hamas party line."

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Will Reinert said that the video shows that "Extreme House Democrats `believe all women’ until the finger is pointed at Hamas."

“Extreme House Democrats remain so blinded by their Antisemitism and their love of Hamas they will not only ignore horrific crimes committed against Israeli women, but will actively seek to discredit their trauma,” Reinert said,