New York Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman on Friday visited the pro-Palestinian Arab encampments at Columbia University, CNN reported, citing the student-run news outlet Bwog.

Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, "Any leader who has called in enforcement and violence on folks that are peacefully organizing should be deeply ashamed of themselves. I would imagine a decision like that would follow a person for a very long time."

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman are members of the so-called “Squad” of progressive Democrats, who have been critical of Israel and of US relations with it.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, in 2019 criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being antisemitic.

AOC has also called Israel an “apartheid state”. In March, she accused Israel of genocide against Palestinian Arabs and advocated for cuts to US military aid until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza.

Bowman last year spearheaded an initiative by 14 Democrats who urged the Biden administration to ensure US taxpayer funds are not supporting “Israeli settlements projects”, and to determine whether US military aid is in violation of the Arms Export Control Act or the so-called “Leahy Law.”

Several months later, he joined other members of The Squad in boycotting President Isaac Herzog's address to a joint session of Congress.

Bowman came under fire in March after a video resurfaced in which he claimed that the accusations that Hamas terrorists committed acts of rape and beheaded babies during the massacre of October 7 were "lies".

AOC and Bowman’s visit to Columbia University came a day after another Squad member, Rep. Ilhan Omar, visited the anti-Israel encampment together with her daughter, Isra Hirsi, who was recently suspended by the university over her participation in anti-Israel activity.

“I had the honor of seeing the Columbia University anti-war encampment firsthand,” Omar wrote on social media, alongside a video documenting her visit.

“Contrary to right-wing attacks, these students are joyfully protesting for peace and an end to the genocide taking place in Gaza. I’m in awe of their bravery and courage,” she claimed.

