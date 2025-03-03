The European Union (EU) on Sunday strongly condemned Hamas for rejecting an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, warning that the decision, along with Israel’s subsequent move to block humanitarian aid , could have dire consequences for civilians.

“The EU condemns the refusal of Hamas to accept the extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” the bloc stated, while also cautioning that “Israel's subsequent decision to block the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza could potentially result in humanitarian consequences.”

Amid growing concerns over the humanitarian situation, the EU called for the immediate resumption of negotiations on a second phase of the ceasefire. The statement reaffirmed the bloc’s strong backing for mediators working to broker a lasting truce.

“A permanent ceasefire would contribute to the release of all remaining Israeli hostages while ensuring the necessary conditions for recovery and reconstruction in Gaza to begin,” the EU emphasized. “All parties have a political responsibility to make this a reality.”

The EU also reiterated its demand for “full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid at scale for Palestinians in need” and urged authorities to “allow and facilitate humanitarian workers and international organizations to operate effectively and safely inside Gaza.”

The EU also noted that its civilian Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) stands ready to resume operations if requested.

“Thanks to its presence, nearly 3,000 people have so far crossed the border into Egypt since 1 February,” the statement said.

The statement came after Israel announced it would be halting the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, in response to Hamas’ rejection of US envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover periods.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Sunday morning that his organization would not release the Israeli hostages held in Gaza except in an exchange deal that would be the product of negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Overnight, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to adopt Witkoff’s proposal.

As part of the agreement, half of the hostages - alive and dead - will return to Israel on the first day of the agreement and at the end of the period, if an agreement for a permanent ceasefire is reached, the rest of the hostages, living and dead, will return to Israel.

Witkoff proposed the plan due to an understanding that currently, there is no way to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas regarding the end of the war, and additional time is needed for talks on a permanent ceasefire.