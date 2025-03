Egypt has submitted a new proposal to extend Phase One of the ceasefire by two weeks, during which three living hostages and three murdered hostages would be released, according to a report in Qatari media today (Sunday).

Earlier, Qatar's Al Jazeera network reported that the Hamas terrorist organization rejected an Israeli proposal to extend Phase One of the ceasefire by one week in exchange for the release of 15 hostages, five living and 10 who have been murdered.