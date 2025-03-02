Political-Security Cabinet member and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented this morning (Sunday) on the cabinet's decision to completely stop the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying that this is an important step in the right direction.

"The decision we made tonight to completely stop the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas is destroyed or its complete surrender and all our hostages are returned is an important step in the right direction. 'Opening the gates of hell,'" Smotrich said.

The minister added that Israel must now act quickly and lethally against Hamas: "Now we must open these gates as quickly and lethally as possible against the cruel enemy, until complete victory. We remained in the government to ensure this, and God willing, it will be so."

Israel's political echelon decided this morning (Sunday) to halt the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after the first phase of the ceasefire concluded overnight.

The decision to halt the transfer of humanitarian aid comes in the wake of the Prime Minister's Office's announcement last night that Israel is prepared to extend the ceasefire in accordance with the outline proposed by US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.

"With the conclusion of the first stage of the hostages deal and in light of Hamas's refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for the continuation of the talks, to which Israel has agreed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences."