Otzma Yehudit Chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir sharply attacked this morning (Sunday) the Prime Minister's Office's announcement that was published overnight announcing that Israel is adopting the "Witkoff Outline" to extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover.

According to Ben-Gvir, "The very fact that the government is not adopting President Trump's own proposal, and is not now setting Hamas an ultimatum to release all our hostages unconditionally, otherwise the gates of hell will open on Gaza, is an absolute disgrace."

Ben-Gvir added: "Continuing to beg Hamas to agree to a continued ceasefire, instead of crushing it with tremendous force – is a double disgrace."

The Israeli government has agreed to adopt a proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during the months of Ramadan and Passover, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The decision was made during a special defense meeting headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, top defense officials, and the negotiating team.

As part of the agreement, half of the hostages - alive and dead - will return to Israel on the first day of the agreement and at the end of the period, if an agreement for a permanent ceasefire is reached, the rest of the hostages, living and dead, will return to Israel.

Witkoff proposed the plan due to an understanding that currently, there is no way to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas regarding the end of the war, and additional time is needed for talks on a permanent ceasefire.

The Hamas terrorist organization's spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, announced that the organization will not accept Wikoff's proposal and would only agree to release additional hostages if the second phase of the ceasefire deal is achieved and if Israel ends the war once and for all.