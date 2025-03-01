Two weeks after his release from Hamas captivity, Alexander (Sasha) Trufanov shared a video message at the main rally currently underway in Hostages Square.

"It's important for me to be filmed today," he began. "Because despite being released not long ago, every day I think about the hostages who are still there. It's a thought that doesn't leave me. It accompanies me every hour, every minute of the day that I'm here. I still can't process that I'm here and there are still people who haven't returned."

"Being held captive is simply an insane psychological game. The thought that stays with you is that... 'If I don't get out in this deal, there probably won't be another deal for me to get out in.'

"It's hard for me to think that... that my friends who are sitting here to my right and left, I won't see them again. This... this is something that overwhelms me a lot right now. That they are here beside me and they're not... they're just pictures and they're not real people, it's something that is difficult for me. And I'm sure it's more difficult for their families.

"Suddenly now I also feel how it feels to be a family whose loved ones are there in Gaza. It's something that... I thought when I was there that it wasn't very easy but suddenly it overwhelms me and I realize how difficult it is. And I don't... I don't... I don't wish for anyone to feel this way. Isn't it time to release the people there? The people who are still alive. The people who pray so much to return home.

"I want to ask you in every possible way, don't let feelings of revenge, anger and rage be above values of unity, of brotherhood, and of sanctifying human life. When I talk about bringing back the hostages, I'm talking about everyone, both the living and the deceased. Every family wants closure, and it's not something that you can simply ignore. We have to fight for everyone the same way!"

He added, "I want to say thank you to so many people. I think I could make a video of several hours just saying thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of the people who supported, helped and hoped for me to return home safely. I am here because of you, and whether it's that you helped my mom so much and my loved ones to hold themselves together, I truly... I will never be able to repay you for what you did for me. And it moved me so much and still moves me to know that so many people cared about me returning home. Thank you!"