Hostage Nimrod Cohen appeared in the Hamas video in which the Horn brothers are seen in their parting moments.

Hamas blurred the faces of the other hostages - except for Sagi Dekel-Chen, who was also released. His parents still managed to recognize him.

Yehuda Cohen told a rally on Sturday evening: "My son Nimrod is a soldier who was abducted from a burning tank. He is alive, and he and all the abductees are screaming to us from the hell of the abduction that we must save them now, all of them, and in one swoop. We appeal to President Trump: There are still 59 abductees in Gaza, who are undergoing a holocaust. We must rescue them quickly before there is no one left to rescue. But Netanyahu is trying to sabotage your agreement, Mr. President".

According to him, "Netanyahu is the one who is creating the current crisis in the talks. He is the one who violated the agreement and dragged his feet. Don't let him blow up the agreement. Netanyahu is sabotaging the agreement, in order to convince you to allow him to return to fighting. He is motivated by political and personal considerations at the expense of the hostages we will lose forever. The families of the hostages are counting on you, Mr. President. It is demanded of Netanyahu to stand by the agreement, to end the war, to expedite Phase II - and to bring everyone back in one fell swoop and now."