US President Donald Trump was asked on Thursday about a possible extension of the ceasefire in Gaza, after phase one of the deal between Israel and Hamas ended with the return of the bodies of four hostages .

“We're working very hard in the Middle East and Gaza and all of the problems, and it's been going on for years and years and centuries and centuries. It's a tough neighborhood, but it could be a very beautiful neighborhood, and I think we're going to come up with some pretty good solutions,” Trump said at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“It's a rough situation, but I think we're going to make it much better..I think we've had a huge impact on Gaza, the Middle East, and we have some pretty good talks going on concerning lots of other people that are going to make it better. So, we'll see what happens,” he added.

“Nobody really knows, but we'll see what happens. But I think we've had a very positive impact,” said Trump.

An Israeli source said earlier on Thursday that Israel is expecting additional hostages to be released on Saturday, in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Those comments came a day after Kan 11 News reported that Israel is in discussions with the United States to extend the ceasefire for another few weeks so more hostages are released.

According to the report, hostages will continue to be released in exchange for Israel examining the possibility of withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor and the release of additional terrorists from Israeli prison. The mediators are working so that the extension lasts the entire month of Ramadan.

An Israeli official stated that section 14 of the agreement allows for the extension of the ceasefire and Israel is prepared to continue discussing these issues, but would not agree for the negotiations to take place without compensation, that is, without the release of more hostages.